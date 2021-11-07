Uganda's Kiplangat, Kenya's Jerotich win titles in Istanbul Marathon

Uganda's Victor Kiplangat and Kenya's Sheila Jerotich won the 43rd edition of the Istanbul Marathon on Sunday.

Kiplangat finished the 42-kilometer (26 miles) run in two hours, 10 minutes, and 18 seconds in the men's category.

Kenya's Robert Kipkemboi trailed five seconds behind Kiplangat to be the runner-up and Solomon Mutai from Uganda came third as he finished the men's race seven seconds behind the leader.

In the women's category, Sheila Jerotich from Kenya came first in two hours, 24 minutes, and 15 seconds.

Her countrywoman Jackline Chepngeno finished in second place, covering the distance in two hours, 24 minutes, and 21 seconds. She was followed by Ayantu Abdi from Ethiopia in two hours, 24 minutes, and 45 seconds.

A total of 20,000 people participated in the public run categories, while 54 elite athletes ran in the competition.

The marathon, a long-distance running race and the only intercontinental marathon in the world, was held in three categories: the 42,195 meters (138,435 feet) run, as well as the 15-kilometer (9.3 miles) and eight-kilometer public run.

Those who finished first, second and third in men's and women's categories got $35,000, $20,000, and $10,000, respectively.

Intercontinental Istanbul Marathon

The idea of running from Asia to Europe, first proposed by the daily Tercuman in 1973, was realized in 1979 upon the initiative of a group of German tourists.

The Istanbul Marathon, which is included in the "Gold Label Road Races" of the World Athletics Association (IAAF), is among the most popular marathons in the world.

The race kicked off at 9 a.m. local time (0600GMT) in the Altunizade neighborhood of Uskudar district on the Asian side of the Turkish metropolis, and ended at Sultanahmet Square, on the European side.