Fighter drone Kizilelma to take Turkish defense to new heights

Türkiye's latest drone Kizilelma (red apple) will take the country's defense industry to new heights, according to its manufacturer Baykar.

Speaking to Türkiye Innovation Week, organized by the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) in Istanbul, Haluk Bayraktar said the aircraft, with low detectability and hypersonic speed, is a very critical and strategic project.

The dependence on foreign countries in the defense sector is a problem, he said, adding that technologies such as Kizilelma will ensure self-sufficiency.

He further said the project is a private project being developed with support from Baykar's export revenue