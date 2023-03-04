Why is Discord not opening? How to fix? With picture narration

Why is Discord not opening? How to fix? Why Discord is not opening on my PC? Why is Discord not opening? How to fix?

People that use Discord are usually gamers who play multiplayer games and like the social aspect of gaming itself. No matter if you’re using Discord with your friends, teammates, or members of your in-game clan, it’s annoying when the app’s not working.

Imagine having to practice for a tournament with your team, and you can’t use voice chat. That situation sounds like a nightmare but relax; you can fix Discord. There are multiple ways of using Discord via your browser, computer, or mobile app.

Read on for detailed solutions which will help you fix Discord when it doesn’t open.

Problems Based on Discord Device

Discord gets used for multiple purposes, but that isn’t the question here. What’s your platform of choice? Most Discord users use the computer app while they’re gaming. The desktop app is the biggest troublemaker, though.

The web edition of the Discord app is much smoother, and it causes fewer problems. That’s your first fix; change the version of Discord you’re using. If the website app isn’t working either, consider downloading the mobile app on your smartphone.

Discord is available on iOS devices via the Apple App Store and Android devices via the Google Play Store. The free app is accessible across all platforms, and it’s simple to install and use. Remember to update your Discord app of choice regularly for maximum efficiency.

Sometimes when Discord doesn’t open, all you need to do is update it. If the app still doesn’t work, try uninstalling Discord from your device and installing a newer, most recent version of the app. In most cases, this does the trick, but if the problem persists, read on for additional fixes.

Also, make sure that your operating system is up to date, no matter which device you use. System updates often have an impact on all software on your device, including the Discord app.

Note that Discord for Windows works only on Windows 7 or newer. You can use the same Discord account across all platforms, or you can make multiple accounts for free. It’s up to you.

How to Fix Discord in Windows

Since most Discord users use the PC version of the app, let’s talk about the fixes for the app misbehaving.

Fix Discord Not Opening using Windows 10 Task Manager

You can use the Task Manager on your computer to kill the task and start Discord again. Here is how:

Press “Ctrl-Alt-Delete.” On older versions of Windows, the “Task Manager” will pop up instantly, but on Windows 10, you need to select it from the list, or you can press “Ctrl-Shift-Esc” instead and go straight to it.

The “Processes” tab opens. Find and right-click on “Discord,” then select “End Task.” Ensure you right-click on the main Discord link, not the subdirectory entries. If a “Not responding” popup appears, Force close the task.

Once Discord is terminated, launch it again.

If Discord still doesn’t open, move on to the next solution.

Fix Discord Not Opening by Changing Date and Time on Windows 10

This fix doesn’t make much sense, but it works for some users. You’ll need to set the Windows 10 date and time to automatic. Here’s how:

Right-click on the “date and time in the taskbar” (bottom right), then click on “Adjust date/time.”

Enable the feature “Set time automatically” by moving the slider to the right. If it’s already on, click “Sync now” to update your time.

If Discord still won’t launch after adjusting the time and date, restart your PC and try again, then move on to the next solution if you still face the same problem.

Fix Discord Not Opening by Disabling Proxies in Windows 10

Many apps, including Discord, don’t work well with proxies, such as VPN services. If you have a VPN or other proxy on your ISP, clearing out the way might help get Discord going. Here’s how you can disable proxies:

In the Cortana search bar, type “internet options” and select “Internet Options (Control Panel)” from the list or click on “Open.”

Select the “Connections” tab on the window that appears.

Click on “LAN Settings.”

Uncheck “Use a proxy server for your LAN…”

Confirm by selecting “OK” twice.

Now that your proxy is disabled, Discord should work. Try launching it and see what happens.

Fix Discord by Resetting the Domain Name System (DNS) in Windows 10

Finally, you can try resetting your DNS servers in Windows 10. Here is how to do it:

Make sure all Discord processes are closed using the “Task Manager.”

Press the “Windows key + R” to open the “Run” dialog, then type “cmd” and press “enter” or select “OK” to launch the Commnand Prompt—admin not required.

In the Command Prompt, type “ipconfig/flushdns” and press “enter.”

Try relaunching Discord to see if resetting the DNS solved the problem.

Finally, you can hopefully get back to gaming with your friends or teammates while using Discord. Having good communication is very important in life, and the same applies to video games. You can’t be a team player without having the ability to speak up, discuss tactics, make plans, etc.

Discord enables free, instant, and reliable communication, making the app very valuable and a great tool.

Source: https://www.alphr.com/discord-wont-open/

Güncelleme Tarihi: 04 Mart 2023, 02:08