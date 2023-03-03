Breaking news in Turkey: Opposition alliance disintegrated... The table formed by the 6 parties in Turkey, which came together and formed an alliance against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, fell apart.

The factor that caused the dispersal of the table was the leaders' "not being able to nominate a candidate" crisis.

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, leader of the main opposition party in Turkey, brought his own candidacy to the table. However, his eternal ally, Iyi Party Chairman Meral Akşener, objected to this and left the table.

İYİ Party Chairman Meral Akşener made statements that overthrew the "Six Table".

Akşener declared that they were openly against Kılıçdaroğlu's candidacy, saying, "The İyi Party has been clamped down. We will not bow to this. It will not bow to imposition."

Akşener called on Ekrem İmamoğlu, Mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, and Mansur Yavaş, Mayor of Ankara Metropolitan Municipality, to be candidates for the Presidency candidacy.

Both mayors are known as the chairman of the CHP.

Güncelleme Tarihi: 03 Mart 2023, 18:47