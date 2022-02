A cargo ship sailing from Ukraine passed through the Istanbul (Bosphorus) Strait on Sunday.

The cargo ship entered the strait at 3.20 p.m. local time (12.20 GMT).

The Panamanian-flagged cargo ship was 177 meters (580 feet) long and had gross tonnage of over 17,660.

The ship docked at Istanbul’s Tuzla Port after about 90 minutes of sailing.