Cargo ship runs aground in Canakkale, Turkey

A rescue operation was launched Friday for a Turkish-flagged cargo ship that ran aground off the country’s northwestern Canakkale province.

The incident occurred when a 70-meter-long (229-foot) cargo ship faced technical difficulties off Bozcaada, according to available information.

After the Banu-S lost control and ran aground in the eastern part of Bozcaada, the captain briefed authorities on the incident and rescue boats were dispatched to the scene.

No injuries, material loss, or pollution were reported from the incident.

AA