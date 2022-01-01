Daesh/ISIS terror suspect arrested in northern Turkiye

A Daesh/ISIS terror suspect was arrested in an operation in northern Turkiye, security sources said on Saturday.

A raid was carried out in the Ilkadim district of Samsun province to nab the suspect who had been found to be among the "execution team members" of the terror group, according to the sources who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

During the operation, the Iraqi national suspect, identified only by initials S.N.S.A.S, was arrested.

Police also seized digital materials during the raid.

Turkiye was one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terror group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror organization multiple times. It has carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Turkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.