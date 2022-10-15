Death toll in northern Türkiye coal mine blast rises to 41: Turkish president

The number of workers killed in a blast at a coal mine in northern Türkiye has risen to 41, the Turkish president said on Saturday.

At least 110 miners were working in the shaft when the explosion occurred on Friday evening.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who canceled a planned trip to Diyarbakir province and instead visited the incident site in the town of Amasra, said the search and rescue operation is complete.

According to Energy Minister Fatih Donmez, initial findings indicate the blast was caused by firedamp, an explosive mixture of flammable gases in mines.

A total of 11 wounded workers are under treatment in hospitals.

Erdogan said Türkiye mobilized all its resources after the blast, and extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

An investigation into the incident is underway, he said, adding: “We no longer want to see any deficiencies or unnecessary risks in our mines.”

Türkiye is making all out efforts to end such incidents with the help of advanced technology, the Turkish president said, adding: “I believe our domestic and national means will be sufficient to provide the structural change we need in this regard."

“At our Cabinet meeting, we will immediately determine the assistance and support needed and will take the necessary steps.”