Dog rescued in Turkey earthquake

According to the news in the local press in Turkey; A dog named "Aleks" was rescued alive 23 days after the wreckage of the building, which was destroyed in the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes that took place on 6 February in the Antakya district of Hatay.

Murat Arıcı, who lives in Akcurun District, asked for help from the rescue teams when he heard the voice of his husky (Siberian Husky) dog, which was left in the rubble after the collapse of the 2-storey building that used to used as barn before.

Animal Rights Federation (HAYTAP) volunteers and Konya Seydişehir Municipality Science Affairs Directorate teams started work on the wreckage of the house. After about 2 hours of work, the dog was rescued alive from the place where it was stuck.

The dog, who was exhausted, was taken to HAYTAP Field Hospital for treatment.

Osman Polat, a HAYTAP volunteer who pulled Aleks out of the rubble, reminded the Anadolu Agency (AA) that animals were also badly damaged in earthquakes.

Stating that they were happy to be able to get the dog out of the wreckage on the 22nd day of the disaster, Polat said, "We understood that the dog was alive after listening to the wreckage. The area was very small, it was left under the wreckage. There was a small hole, only a hole for the dog's nose to fit in. I dug it with an adze and opened it with my hand. We cut the anchors. I somehow got to the dog."

Emphasizing that Aleks lost weight, Polat noted that the general health of the animal was good.

Explaining that the dog's leash was also tied, Polat said, "It was a miracle indeed. It is truly a miracle that he survived in that hole for 22 days without eating or drinking anything.".

