Hopeful study from Turkish student for Type 2 diabetes and MS

Researchers at England's University of Cambridge have identified hundreds of proteins that can lead to diseases such as MS and diabetes. The study, led by Turkish PhD Student Mine Köprülü, could lead to the development of new treatments for this type of disease.

Mine Köprülü, a researcher at Cambridge University in England said: "We have identified hundreds of proteins that are effective in the emergence of chronic metabolic diseases."

In the study, of which PhD student Köprülü is the lead author, 900 regions in the human genome were associated with approximately 3,000 proteins in the body. Comparing this information with markers of hundreds of genetic diseases, the researchers announced that they found more than 500 links in the gene, protein and disease triangle.

For example, it turned out that people with high levels of the hormone GRP in the blood have a reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes. It is stated that this hormone prevents obesity. In the study, a protein called DKKL 1, which plays a role in Multiple Sclerosis, ie MS disease, was also determined.

In many metabolic diseases, the underlying cause is thought to be related to certain proteins in the body. Detection of these proteins will lead to a better understanding of diseases, as well as advances in the development of treatments.