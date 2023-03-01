Last minute in Türkiye earthquakes: Loss of life increases

The latest situation in earthquakes in Türkiye: The country's disaster management agency, AFAD, said early Wednesday that the death toll from the devastating earthquakes that hit Türkiye had risen to 45,089.

On February 6, earthquakes with a magnitude of 7.7 and 7.6 occurred in 11 provinces, including Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Elazığ, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Şanlıurfa.

More than 13 million people in Türkiye and many in northwestern Syria were affected by the earthquakes.

On Tuesday, Türkiye's president pledged to rebuild the country's southern region after severe earthquakes.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, at a press conference in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaraş, the epicenter of the earthquake, said, "With the completion of the debris removal works, we are starting the reconstruction and revitalization of our region."

In a few months, we are starting the construction of 309 thousand houses, including village houses, throughout the earthquake zone," he said.

AFAD said that after the earthquakes, more than 11 thousand aftershocks occurred.

In addition, 6 thousand 368 search and rescue personnel continue to work in the earthquake areas, while there are more than 234,000 personnel from AFAD, police, soldiers and volunteer groups.

The agency said more than 18,000 vehicles were used during the rescue efforts, including excavators, cranes, bulldozers, trucks, water trucks and trailers.

He also said that more than 358,000 tents were set up for earthquake survivors in need of shelter. Container cities are being established in 332 locations in 11 provinces.