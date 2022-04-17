Late Turkish statesman Turgut Ozal honored by President Erdogan

Turgut Ozal, a Turkish president who died in office nearly three decades ago, was commemorated Sunday on the anniversary of his passing.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a statement in memory of Ozal, who passed away on April 17, 1993.

“On the anniversary of his death, I commemorate our 8th President, the late Turgut Ozal, who played a leading role in the development, and breakthroughs that shape the future of our country, and has an unshakable place in our nation's hearts with his hard work, stance, and character,” the president wrote on Twitter.

In addition to serving as president from November 1989 to April 1993, Ozal also served as Turkiye’s prime minister from December 1983 to November 1989.