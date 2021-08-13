PKK terror group attacks Turkish forces with weapons produced by some NATO members

The terrorist organization PKK is found to have used anti-tank rockets, produced by the US and Sweden, along with French-German joint productions, against Turkey.

According to information Anadolu Agency obtained from security sources, the terror group targeted Turkish security elements in Syria, northern Iraq, and Turkey, using Swedish-produced AT-4, US-originated TOW as well as French-German MILAN anti-tank missiles.

It was detected that the terror group used more than 40 AT-4 and MILAN anti-tank ammunition during attacks on security forces in 2017-2021.

These weapons were seized amid operations against the PKK, photographed one by one, and their serial numbers -- which can be clearly read in the photos -- were noted.

The question of how these weapons produced by NATO-member countries ended up in the hands of the PKK terror group has yet to be answered for a long while.

The attacks on security forces as well as operations in which anti-tank ammunitions were seized are as follows:

- A MILAN anti-tank missile in the Bestler Dereler region of Turkey’s southeastern Sirnak province on Nov. 2, 2017.

- Four AT-4 anti-tank missiles fired in the rural Dayla area of northern Iraq's Hakurk region on Dec. 11, 2018.

- An AT-4 anti-tank missile fired in the rural Dayla area of northern Iraq's Hakurk region on Dec. 15, 2018.

- An AT-4 anti-tank missile fired in the rural Dayla area of northern Iraq's Hakurk region on Dec. 23, 2018.

- Four AT-4 anti-tank missiles fired amid a search in the rural Dayla area of northern Iraq's Hakurk region on Dec. 28, 2018.

- An AT-4 anti-tank missile confiscated during a search after terrorists fired from northern Iraq's Avasin-Basyan on security forces in the region of Mt. Hisar on Sept. 24, 2018.

- An AT-4 anti-tank rocket found in a shelter used by PKK terrorists in the Bestler Dereler Gasinor Tepe region of Turkey's Sirnak province on April 7, 2019.

- An AT-4 anti-tank missile found in a search operation launched after terrorists attacked security forces on Sirnak-Silopi highway on July 26, 2019.

- Two AT-4 anti-tank missiles, including one fired in a terror attack that targeted security forces traveling from the Cizre district to Sirnak province on Aug. 19, 2019.

- Four AT-4 anti-tank missiles found on terrorists who were neutralized while attempting to infiltrate into Turkey through northern Iraq on Oct. 26, 2019.

- An AT-4 anti-tank missile seized in a search operation in the Rash Stream of northern Iraq on July 24, 2020.

- Three AT-4 anti-tank missiles confiscated during an operation held in the rural Ogul village of Turkey's southeastern Hakkari province on Sept. 19, 2020.

Features of weapons

AT4: A Swedish-made single-shot anti-tank weapon. This anti-tank has a wide range of weapon systems and stands as one of the most common light anti-tank weapons across the world. The AT-4 can be carried and used by a single person, it has an effective range of 200 to 1,000 meters; it was designed to destroy or disable armed infantry vehicles and fortifications.

MILAN: Developed for French and German armies, this anti-tank weapon is currently included in inventories of many countries. It can be used by infantry forces or mounted on vehicles. The MILAN anti-tank can be used on a variety of targets, including static or mobile elements, most heavily armored battle tanks as well as fortifications and infrastructure. With an effective range of up to 3,000 meters (9,842 feet), it was designed to be used in urban and open areas.

TOW: An anti-tank missile of US origin. It can be effective against armored and wheeled systems on land in harsh environments or conditions.