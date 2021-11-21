Pushbacks, violence against migrants from Greek forces continue

Greek forces continue to push irregular migrants, including women and children, into Turkish territorial waters in the Aegean Sea.

The Turkish National Defense Ministry shared a video with Anadolu Agency on Sunday of Greek Coast Guards pointing guns at refugees, battering and pushing them into Turkish territorial waters.

Footage captured at different times shows that Greece’s forces brutally pushed back irregular migrants, including women and children.

The coast guards can be seen clearly in the footage, dragging migrants’ boats into Turkish territorial waters.

The Greek forces also used dangerous maneuvers and attempted to sink the migrant boat to prevent it from passing.

The footage also includes moments when Greek forces opened fire in the air and around the boat.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkey and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.