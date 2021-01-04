Turkey: Arms, ammunition of PKK terrorists seized

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was seized by Turkish security forces following an operation in the country's southeastern region against PKK, a terrorist organization, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

Gendarmerie forces carried out search activity after the Yildirim-1 Cudi anti-terror operation, in which five terrorists were "neutralized" on Sunday in the Gabar region of Sirnak province, it said in a statement.

At least five RPG-7 antitank grenade launchers, a heat-seeking rocket launcher, 60 mm mortar barrel, six 60 mm mortar ammunition, six grenades, 1,500 Kalashnikov ammunition and two magazines, 1,300 anti-aircraft ammunition, 1,400 PKM bixi ammunition, 40 dhocka ammunition, and two binoculars (one with a laser meter) belonging to the terror group were seized.

The operation is continuing in the region, the ministry added.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

AA