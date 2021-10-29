Turkey commemorates 98th Republic Day

Celebrations marking the 98th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey started Friday with state officials' visit to Anitkabir, the mausoleum of the country's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in the capital Ankara.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, visiting Anitkabir to mark the Republic Day, stressed the nation’s determination to achieve its 2023 goals, when the republic is set to celebrate its 100th birthday.

“As members of a heroic nation with a glorious past full of victories, we are determined to meet the republic with its 2023 goals,” Erdogan wrote in the Anitkabir memorial book.

The president also accepted greetings at the presidential complex.

Republic Day is being celebrated across Turkey, its representations abroad, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The government ceremony in Ankara will be accompanied by various events across the country including concerts, marches, and fireworks.

On Oct. 29, 1923, Ataturk officially declared the name of the nation and proclaimed the country's status as a republic.

A vote then took place in Turkey’s parliament, the Grand National Assembly, and Ataturk, a revolutionary statesman, was unanimously elected the first president of the Republic of Turkey.

Since then, Turkey has celebrated Republic Day every year on Oct. 29.

Also marking Republic Day, Vice President Fuat Oktay said that the nation protects its independence today as it did in the past, and the country walks resolutely on the road towards a more powerful Turkey.

Congratulatory messages from abroad

Foreign ministers, diplomats, and international organizations congratulated Turkey on Republic Day.

The Foreign Ministry of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus marked the day on Twitter, sharing a photo.

On Twitter, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s foreign minister, congratulated Turkey on the anniversary of the republic.

"We remember with deep respect all our martyrs who died in the struggle for independence," he wrote.

Also marking the day, Hungary's Ambassador to Turkey Viktor Matis said: "May the Turkish-Hungarian friendship always last!"

In a written statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated the Turkish people on the occasion.

Calling Turkey "an important NATO Ally and partner of the US," he stated that longstanding ties between the two countries are built upon strong cooperation in the fields of trade, diplomacy, and security.

"We send best wishes as you celebrate this special occasion and look forward to expanding our partnership in the years to come," he added.

Marking Republic Day on Twitter, the Spanish Embassy in Turkey said that the two countries continue working together to strengthen ties and improve the lives of the citizens of both Turkey and Spain.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics conveyed "congratulations to our Turkish allies and my good friend and colleague Mevlut Cavusoglu celebrating Republic Day," mentioning the Turkish foreign minister on Twitter.

"Today marks the 98th anniversary of the Republic Day of our strategic partner. I would like to extend my warmest congratulations and wholeheartedly wish success and prosperity to the friendly people of Turkey," Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said on Twitter.

Norway's Ambassador to Turkey Erling Skjonsberg also took to Twitter to extend his congratulations.

Meanwhile, NATO said on Twitter, posting a photo of a Turkish soldier: "Retweet to join us in celebrating our Ally Turkey on Republic Day."

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko extended greetings to the Turkish president and the country celebrating Republic Day.

"I am confident that Turkey will approach the centenary anniversary in 2023 with new great achievements in all the areas you have planned," he said in a statement, also praising "Turkey's dynamic development" and its active role at the both global and regional levels.

Lukashenko also wished Erdogan further success in his work as well as peace and prosperity to the Turkish people.

North Macedonia's Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani extended his best wishes to Cavusoglu and other friends in Turkey in honor of the day.

In a video on Twitter, Osmani spoke in front of the Turkish and Macedonian flags while Turkey's national anthem played in the background.

"We have a long history of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, that could be further developed with even greater dynamics in the interest of our countries and our citizens," he said.

Serbia’s Foreign Ministry also congratulated Turkey on Republic Day.

"Congratulations and best wishes to our colleagues @MFATurkey and the people of Turkey on the occasion of Republic Day!" it said on Twitter.