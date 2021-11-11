Turkey launches initiative to plant 252 million saplings by year end

Turkey launched an initiative to plant 252 million saplings by the end of the year, the country’s ministry of agriculture and forestry, on Thursday.

“On Nov. 11, National Afforestation Day, we are becoming a breath for the future,” said the ministry on Twitter.

“We breathe life into the world by planting 3 tree saplings for 84 million each and 252 million saplings in total,” it added.

The ministry invited all citizens to plant areas in their cities on Nov. 11.

Earlier in the day, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey has set a goal to plant a total of 7 billion saplings across the country by the end of 2023.

Turkey celebrates National Afforestation Day every Nov. 11, declared in 2019.