Turkey 'neutralizes' 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Tuesay.

The terrorists, identified through reconnaissance and surveillance in northern Iraq’s Avasin-Basyan region, were neutralized by an air operation, the ministry said on Twitter.

A total of 10 terrorists have been neutralized in the last 24 hours, it added.

The ministry also shared footage that showed the air operation in action.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, across Turkey's border, to plan attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

