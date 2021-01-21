Turkey neutralizes 3 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces neutralized three YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, the National Defense Ministry announced Thursday.

The terrorists, who attempted to attack the Operation Euphrates Shield area from the Tal Rifat district by opening fire, were neutralized by “heroic commandos”, said the ministry on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

AA