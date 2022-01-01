Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkey said on Saturday that security forces “neutralized” four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq.

The terrorists were targeted in an air operation in the Qandil region, the National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the word “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey’s southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.