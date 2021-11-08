Turkey's Jews meet at historic Ankara synagogue after 40 years

After nearly four decades, Jews in Turkey came together at the historic Ankara synagogue to "refresh their memories."

Isaak Haleva, the chief rabbi of Turkey's Jews, as well as several members of the Jewish community, joined the event in the capital Ankara.

In a speech on the occasion, Haleva said the preservation of synagogues is important for his community in Turkey.

Noting that the Jews could now maintain their social and religious life, he said these synagogues are also used for weddings as well as religious festivals.

Janet and Jak Esim music group played traditional songs at the event.