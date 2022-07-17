Turkish intelligence neutralizes senior PKK terrorist in N.Iraq

Turkish intelligence forces have neutralized a so-called senior member of the PKK terror group in northern Iraq, security sources announced on Sunday.

The terrorist Izzettin Inan, codenamed "Dersim Malatya," was part of the HPG, the military wing of the terrorist group, said the sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) tracked and located the terrorist at a meeting in the Gara region.

Inan joined the PKK in the 1990s and carried out terror attacks on Turkish forces in Syria and Iraq.

He gave ideological and armed training to new recruits.

Inan replaced the terrorist Khalaf al-Muhammad, code-named "Sofi Nurettin," after he was neutralized in 2021.

Several other terrorists were neutralized in the attack targeting Inan.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to denote the terrorists in question surrendered, or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, UK and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.