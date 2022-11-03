Turkish President Erdogan says he and Elon Musk may discuss Twitter blue check charge

Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Türkiye could also conduct a diplomacy with Twitter's new boss.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said he might negotiate with Twitter's new director Elon Musk on monthly $8 fee for the "verified" badge.

“It might be different for us,” Erdogan said at a live broadcasted interview, when asked about the new charge for the blue check.

"We could also conduct a diplomacy with him," Erdogan said jokingly.

After finalizing the $44 billion takeover of the social media giant last week, Musk said the company will charge $8 a month for its blue service, which includes its sought-after "verified" badge.

Late Dec. in 2021, Erdogan and Musk held a video call to discuss range of issues, including digital economy and Türkiye's National Space Program.

