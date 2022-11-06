Türkiye launches new anti-terrorism operation in east

Turkish security forces have launched another anti-terrorism operation in the country’s east, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

The operation, Eren Abluka Autumn Winter-10, started in the Van province with 460 security personnel, the ministry said in a statement.

The operation aims to completely eliminate terrorism in the country, it added.

Türkiye initiated the Eren operations last year, naming them after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terror group on Aug. 11, 2017.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.