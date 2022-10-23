Türkiye nabs suspected PKK terrorist who allegedly trained in Greece

A suspected member of the terrorist group PKK who was allegedly trained at a notorious terror camp in Lavrion, Greece was arrested by Turkish security forces on Saturday, according to security sources.

Istanbul counter-terror and intelligence teams working under the coordination of prosecutors caught the suspect, identified only as M.A.A., in the middle of an operation preparing for an attack, added the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

A search of the suspect found coded messages in the style of the terrorist PKK, documents written by the group's so-called leader Murat Karayilan, and photos of PKK terrorists in rural areas.

After processing by the police, the suspect was arrested at a courthouse.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Turkiye has long decried European tolerance for the PKK, as numerous EU countries have allowed PKK propaganda and recruitment, ignoring the group’s status as a terrorist group.

The Lavrion Camp near Athens, a one-time refugee camp, has long been controlled by the terrorist PKK and has become in effect a terrorist training ground.

“The murderers who shed the blood of our citizens are embraced in almost every country in Europe, particularly in the Lavrion Camp in Greece. They can walk around freely," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last month.