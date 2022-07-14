Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 6 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" six YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The ministry said terrorists targeted the Operation Peace Spring and Olive Branch zones with “harassing fire” and tried to infiltrate those areas.

"We continue to respond in kind to the terrorists who want to disrupt the peace and security of the civilian population in Syria,“ it said.

Turkish authorities often use "neutralized" in statements to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.