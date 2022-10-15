Türkiye, Qatar ink 11 new agreements to bolster bilateral ties

Türkiye and Qatar signed 11 new agreements during the eight meeting of their Supreme Strategic Committee in Istanbul on Friday.

The agreements cover areas including diplomacy, media, culture, and disaster and emergency management.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The leaders earlier held one-on-one talks on bilateral and regional issues.

Türkiye and Qatar established the Supreme Strategic Committee in 2014 as a mechanism for high-level dialogue and bilateral cooperation.