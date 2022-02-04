Turkiye rescues 14 irregular migrants pushed back by Greece

Turkish border troops extended a helping hand to 14 irregular migrants who were pushed back by Greece and faced with the danger of freezing in cold weather.

The migrants, including a woman, were found near the Karayusuflu village of Meric district in Turkiye's northwestern Edirne province.

The troops provided clothes and food to irregular migrants from Somalia and Syria.

Two of them, who had marks of beating in their body and onset of hypothermia, were taken to a nearby hospital.

Husam al-Khalaf, a Syrian national, told reporters that he had crossed the border to Greece two days ago and was captured by Greek soldiers.

"They took us to a camp. We were left hungry and thirsty for two days. We were tortured regardless of our gender," al-Khalaf said.

"They took our phones and money. They beat us with iron bars. When they brought us to the river, they took off our clothes and threw us to the Turkish side," he said. "When we crossed to the Turkish side, Turkish soldiers gave us shoes and coats.”

Turkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkiye and international human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable people, including women and children.