Turkiye's Underwater Defense teams defused mine found off coast of Igneada

Turkiye's Underwater Defense (SAS) teams defused a mine found off the coast of Igneada close to the Bulgarian maritime border, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The mine detected off the coast of Igneada on March 28, 2022 was neutralized by SAS teams," the ministry said on Twitter.

This is the second mine after another was deactivated in the Bosphorus, or Istanbul Strait, over the weekend which caused the brief closure of the Bosphorus.

Commenting on rumors that underwater mines laid by Ukraine to deter Russian attacks in the ongoing war might drift across the Black Sea, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said both the Russian and Ukrainian sides had been notified and that coordination is ongoing.