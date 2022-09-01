Türkiye’s 2nd 'Kindness Train' sets off with aid for flood-ravaged Pakistan

Turkiye's second "Kindness Train" set off for Pakistan with aid for the victims of catastrophic floods which have submerged one-third of the South Asian country.

The train, which left the capital Ankara on Thursday, is carrying 394 tons of disaster relief materials.

This shipment is being coordinated by the state-run Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The sendoff ceremony was attended by AFAD President Yunus Sezer and Pakistan's Ambassador to Ankara Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi.

Nearly 1,200 people have lost their lives, while more than a million houses have been destroyed or damaged since mid-June, according to Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority.

Torrential rains and raging floods have swept away entire villages.

According to state meteorologists, the South Asian country, which is among the 10 nations in the world most vulnerable to climate change, has received over 200% more rain this year than average monsoon showers.