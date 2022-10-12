11 more grain ships leave Ukraine under Istanbul deal: Türkiye

Eleven more ships have left Ukrainian ports under the Istanbul grain export deal, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

A ministry statement, which did not disclose the point of origin of the ships, said shipments from Ukrainian ports continued as planned.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Since the first ship left Ukraine under the deal on Aug. 1, more than 300 ships with over 7 million tons of agricultural products have left ports.