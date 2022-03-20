115 children killed, 140 wounded in Russian attacks, says Ukraine

At least 115 children have been killed in ongoing Russian attacks in Ukraine, local authorities said on Sunday.

Another 140 children have been wounded since the start of the war, according to a statement from the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office.

Some 489 educational institutes have been damaged and 69 completely destroyed in Russian attacks, it added.

According to UN estimates, at least 847 civilians have been killed and around 1,400 injured in Ukraine since Russia launched war on its western neighbor on Feb. 24.

The UN has said the real figures are likely to be much higher as conditions on the ground make verification difficult.

The hostilities have also driven 10 million people from their homes, according to the UN refugee agency.

UN data shows almost 3.4 million refugees have fled from Ukraine since the war began, with more than 2 million taken in by neighboring Poland, close to 530,000 by Romania and over 362,000 by Moldova.

Some 6.5 million are estimated to be internally displaced in the country.