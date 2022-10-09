12 killed in Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia

At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, a city in southeastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian president said Sunday.

A total of 49 people, including six children, were injured in the attack, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

"Zaporizhzhia again. Merciless strikes on peaceful people again. On residential buildings, just in the middle of the night," he added.

Earlier, Ukrainian officials said that 17 people were killed in Zaporizhzhia.

An apartment building was completely destroyed, while some buildings and vehicles in the vicinity were heavily damaged due to the missile attack.

Another attack on the city by Russia last Thursday left 17 people dead.

Zaporizhzhia is one of the four Ukrainian regions -- along with Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson -- that Russia has annexed following "sham" referendums denounced by the international community as well as Ukraine.