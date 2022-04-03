125 irregular migrants rescued off Libyan coast

A total of 125 irregular migrants were rescued from a sinking boat off the Libyan city of Homs, the country’s migration foundation reported Saturday.

The Libyan Foundation for Migrant Assistance and Humanitarian Services said Coast Guard crews were assisting irregular migrants on a dinghy that sank March 30.

The irregular migrants of African origin were rescued, it noted, adding that bodies of another 11 migrants were found.

The statement said the migrants were taken to hospitals in the region for medical checks.

Libya is considered one of the most heavily used routes for irregular migrants who want to cross illegally from North Africa to Europe.