134 more Ukrainian servicemen surrendered in Mariupol: Russia

Another 134 Ukrainian servicemen, including 14 officers, surrendered in the city of Mariupol overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

This means a total of 1,160 Ukrainian soldiers and officers laid down their weapons in Mariupol on Wednesday, ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said at a press briefing in Moscow.

He said 12 Ukrainian military objects were hit with high-precision missiles over the past day, including two artillery depots, one MiG-29 fighter jet and a Mi-8 helicopter.

Another 48 military objects, including two control points, two multiple rocket launchers, an artillery battery, six ammunition depots and 48 areas of concentration of military equipment, were also struck, the spokesman added.

Artillery and strategic rocket forces destroyed 770 objects – nine control points, 101 strongholds, 548 areas of concentration of troops and fire means, 110 positions of artillery, one S-300 air defense system and one ammunition depot, Konashenkov said.

At least 1,932 civilians have been killed and 2,589 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be much higher.

More than 4.6 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.