161 children killed in Russian attacks, says Ukraine’s prosecutor office

At least 161 children have been killed and 264 others injured since Russia launched its war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office claimed on Monday.

The data is not yet complete, the office said in a statement, noting that work is underway to determine the casualties in several regions, particularly in the besieged southeastern city of Mariupol, some areas of the capital Kyiv, northern Chernihiv, and the easternmost Luhansk regions.

Currently, it said, the number of most affected children is in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Sumy, and Zhytomyr areas, as well as in Kyiv.

Meanwhile, the Russian army's bombardments damaged 869 educational facilities, with 83 of them entirely destroyed, the statement claimed.

It also claimed that there have been 4,204 documented "crimes of aggression and military crimes," as well as 2,219 "crimes against the national security" of Ukraine.

The Russian war against Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24, has been met with international outrage, with the European Union, US and UK among others implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,417 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,038 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4.17 million Ukrainians have also fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.