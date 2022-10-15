17 million Yemenis risk 'acute food insecurity' during last 3 months of 2022: UN

The UN warned Thursday that 17 million people will be facing acute food insecurity during the last three months of 2022.

“Some gains have been made in preventing famine ... but this is still an alarmingly high number,” Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Joyce Msuya told the UN Security Council.

Civilians still face terrible dangers, she said after a six-day visit to Yemen.

“I visited a therapeutic feeding center in Al Thawra Hospital, which has admitted more than 700 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition so far this year,” she said.

She also said that landmines and other explosive hazards have continued to be the main cause of civilian casualties with 70 people reportedly killed or injured in September.

She appealed for continued support for Yemen, adding that the humanitarian program for the war-torn county was only 48% funded with $2 billion, more than half of which has been provided by the US.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg expressed regret that the truce in Yemen was not extended and expanded beyond Oct. 2

“I appreciate the position of the government of Yemen on engaging positively with my proposal, and I regret that Ansar Allah came up with additional demands that could not be met,” he said, referring to the Houthi rebel group.

The 15-member Security Council also regretted that warring parties failed to extend the cease-fire and urged them to renew the truce.

The cease-fire had allowed the resumption of commercial flights from rebel-held Sanaa Airport in the nation’s capital after six years.

The civil war began in September 2014, when Iranian-backed Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including Sana’a.

A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia entered the war in early 2015 to restore the government to power.

The eight-year conflict has created one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with millions risking starvation.