17,200 Russian troops killed in war, Ukraine claims

Some 17,200 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine so far, the Ukrainian military said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 127 Russian aircraft, 129 helicopters, 597 tanks, 1,710 armored vehicles, 71 UAVs, 73 fuel tankers and seven boats, the Ukrainian General Staff said in its latest update.

At least 303 Russian artillery systems, 96 multiple rocket launcher systems and 54 air defense systems have also been destroyed, it added.

Russia’s war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has drawn international outrage, with the EU, US and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,151 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,824 injured, according to the UN, which has cautioned that the true figure is likely far higher.

More than 3.87 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.