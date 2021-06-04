2 Azerbaijani journalists killed as mine planted by Armenian forces explode

At least two Azerbaijani journalists were killed and three people injured when a mine planted by Armenia during its occupation exploded.

The explosion happened when a bus carrying journalists who were on duty in the recently liberated Kalbajar region crossed over the mine.

In the explosion, Meherrem Ibrahimov, a journalist for the state news agency Azertac, and Sirac Abishov, a cameraman for Azerbaijan state television AZTV, were killed.

The injured people included another AZTV employee.

Kalbajar region was recently liberated after a nearly three-decade occupation by Armenian forces.

During a 44-day conflict last year, which ended in a truce on Nov. 10, 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages in Karabakh from Armenia's occupation.

The cease-fire is seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia, whose armed forces withdrew in line with the agreement.

