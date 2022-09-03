2 IAEA representatives to stay at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 'on permanent basis': Russia

Two representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will stay at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant “on a permanent basis,” Russia’s envoy to the UN nuclear watchdog said on Friday.

“Two people will stay at the plant on a permanent basis. We welcome this, since international presence is necessary to dispel numerous speculations about the state of affairs at Zaporizhzhia,” Mikhail Ulyanov told Russian media.

He said IAEA chief Rafael Grossi was able to take stock of the most important things during his visit to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which has been under Russian control since March.

However, a thorough inspection will take more time, which is why six IAEA representatives will remain at the plant, said Ulyanov.

“Six agency employees specializing in IAEA safeguards and nuclear safety are staying at the plant. They will be there for a few more days before returning to Vienna,” he said.

In a separate statement, Grossi said the IAEA aims to implement a number of safety mechanisms at the plant, which has been shelled several times in recent days, raising concerns of a nuclear disaster.

“I continue and will continue to worry about the nuclear power plant until we have a more stable, predictable situation. That’s why we are trying to implement certain mechanisms and (use) the presence of our people there to try to improve the situation,” he said.