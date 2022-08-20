2 more grain ships leave Ukrainian port: Türkiye

Two more ships left a Ukrainian port under the Istanbul grain export deal, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The ships departed from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk, the ministry said on Twitter.

It added that two other ships coming from Ukraine and going to Ukraine will also be inspected in the north of Istanbul.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal last month to resume grain exports from the Ukrainian Black Sea ports of Yuzhny, Chornomorsk, and Odesa, which were halted due to the Russia-Ukraine war, now in its sixth month.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN has been set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.