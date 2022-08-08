2 more ships carrying grain leave Ukrainian ports

Two more ships carrying grain left Ukraine on Monday under a recent landmark deal signed in Istanbul, according to Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, grain shipments from Ukrainian ports continue as part of the Joint Coordination Center's work.

The SACURA ship, carrying 11,000 tons of soybean to Italy, departed from Yuzhne, and another ship ARIZONA, carrying 48,458 tons of corn to Iskenderun, Türkiye, departed from Chornomorsk.

Also, four other ships which departed from Ukrainian ports on Sunday will anchor in Istanbul on Monday evening and will be subject to inspection on Tuesday.

On July 22, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal in Istanbul to reopen three Ukrainian ports for the export of Ukrainian grain, which had been stuck for months due to the Russia-Ukraine war, now in its sixth month.

To oversee Ukrainian grain exports, the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul was officially launched on July 27, comprising representatives from the three countries and the UN to enable safe transportation of commercial foodstuffs and fertilizers by merchant ships.