2 Ukrainian military airstrips hit with high-precision missiles, says Russia

Russia hit two military airstrips in Ukraine with high-precision air-to-ground missiles, local media reported on Saturday.

"Military airstrips in Poltava and Dnepr were disabled via high-precision air-to-ground missile strikes," reported Russian news agency Tass, citing Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

Russia also downed two Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopters near the city of Sumy, as well as 24 Ukrainian drones, it reported.

The strike came a day after local authorities in Russia claimed that Ukrainian helicopters hit an oil refinery near the border.

The Russian war against Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24, has been met with international outrage, with the EU, US, and Britain, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,325 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,017 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4.1 million Ukrainians have also fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.