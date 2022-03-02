2nd round of Russia-Ukraine talks to be held on Wednesday evening: Ukraine

The second round of Russia-Ukraine talks will be held on Wednesday evening as the war between Moscow and Kyiv enters its seventh day, according to a senior Ukrainian presidential official.

Oleksiy Arestovich, a Ukrainian presidential adviser, told a press conference that the same delegations from the previous round will participate in the negotiations in Belarus.

The first round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia ended on Monday. After the 5-hour-long talks, both sides agreed to hold a second round of negotiations to achieve a cease-fire soon.

Since Russia's war on Ukraine began on Feb. 24, it has been met by outrage from the international community, with the EU, UK, Canada, Japan, and the US implementing a range of economic sanctions on Moscow.

At least 136 civilians, including 13 children, have been killed and 400 others, including 26 children, injured in Ukraine, according to UN figures.

Nearly 680,000 people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, the international body said on Tuesday.