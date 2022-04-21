32 Australian pilots deployed in UK on secret mission

Australian defense authorities for the first time confirmed that their pilots have been deployed in the UK on a secret mission, local media reported on Thursday.

The country’s Defense Department revealed in a freedom of information disclosure that 32 Australian defense force pilots are deployed in the UK, operating their unmanned aerial system units, ABC News reported.

One of the pilots is also working in the US. However, the department did not share more details about the secret mission.

These pilots had earlier also flown American-made drones over Syria and Iraq for the British Royal Air Force as private contractors, according to the report.

Australia is intending to introduce British MQ-9B armed drones into its air force, however, the $1.3 billion project was not included in the new year budget.

A Labor Party leader recently said that if his party wins the May elections, he would prefer to acquire the US-made armed drone for its air force.