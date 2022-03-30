4M people have fled Ukraine amid war, UN says

The number of people fleeing Ukraine due to the war with Russia has reached 4 million, head of the UN refugee agency said on Wednesday.

“Refugees from Ukraine are now 4 million, five weeks after the start of the Russian attack,” tweeted Filippo Grandi.

“I have just arrived in Ukraine. In Lviv, I will discuss with the authorities, the UN and other partners ways to increase our support to people affected and displaced by this senseless war,” he added.

Russia sent troops into Ukraine in what it called a “special military operation” on Feb. 24. The West reacted with fury and implemented tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,179 civilians have also been killed and 1,860 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the military campaign.