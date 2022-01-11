Abu Dhabi crown prince, Kazakhstan's president discuss bilateral ties

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments in Kazakhstan with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday.

During their phone call, Al-Nahyan emphasized that the UAE is ready to provide all kinds of support that will protect the stability and security of Kazakhstan as well as social peace, according to the official Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The crown prince also noted that the Kazakh government and people have the strength to overcome the current difficult process.

Tokayev thanked Al-Nahyan for his stance and his country’s support to Kazakhstan.

After liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices in Kazakhstan doubled on Jan. 2, triggering protests, Tokayev declared a state of emergency in the city of Almaty and oil-rich Mangystau region before expanding it nationwide.

He later asked the Russian-led military alliance the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for help, which sent troops to quell the unrest.