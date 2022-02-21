Air France suspends flights to Ukraine

France's flag carrier announced the suspension of flights between Paris and Kyiv on Monday in view of the escalating tensions along Ukraine's border with Russia.

Air France has canceled its flights AF1752 and AF1753 to and from Kyiv (KBP) for Tuesday, Feb. 22 "in view of the situation on-site and as a precaution," local media reported.

BFMTV news quoted an airline representative as saying it will re-evaluate the geopolitical situation in light of the safety of its flights, customers, and crew.

The airline operates two weekly flights between the French and Ukrainian capital cities on Tuesdays and Sundays.

The French government has already issued a travel advisory to its nationals, urging them not to travel to Ukraine's northern and eastern border regions. It has also asked them to leave the Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions and only stay if they have urgent business in the country.