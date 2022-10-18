Airstrikes continue targeting Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, says mayor

Local authorities continued to report airstrikes in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Tuesday morning, as another wave of drone and missile strikes on the country’s capital and other cities have entered its second week.

“Explosions again in Kyiv in the morning. Desnianskyi district. Object of critical infrastructure. All rescue services are heading there. More details later,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram account.

Ukrainian Interior Ministry advisor Anton Gerashchenko also confirmed the report on Telegram, echoing the statement from Klitschko.

Russian forces have launched a new series of airstrikes on Kyiv and multiple regions since last week.

Besides Kyiv, missile and drone strikes were reported in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, and Sumy regions.