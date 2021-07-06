AN-26 plane goes missing in Eastern Russia

Authorities in Russia lost contact with an AN-26 plane with several people on board in the eastern Kamchatka region, local media reported on Tuesday.

The plane was en route to Palana from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia's Sputnik news website reported.

Preliminary reports showed that the aircraft did not respond in time to a planned communication session, it added.

Citing an emergency services official Sputnik said there were six crew members and 22 passengers, including one child, on board.

"A helicopter and troops from the Russian Emergencies Ministry are preparing for a search and rescue operation," it added.

